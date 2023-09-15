Oxford United: Anneliese Dodds backs new stadium plan
An Oxfordshire MP has given her backing to Oxford United's proposed relocation to a site near Kidlington.
Anneliese Dodds, who represents Oxford East, has publicly give an opinion on the plan for the first time.
The club's current home at the Kassam Stadium, along with its training ground, is in her constituency.
She told BBC Radio Oxford people living near the current stadium do not want the club to move, but that it needs to happen for it to survive.
"I think everyone locally would love if they could stay playing their matches at the Kassam, but sadly that has just not proved possible given the current situation," she said."We need to secure the future of Oxford United, so I do support the plans."
The club said its lease at the Kassam Stadium expires in 2026 and at that point they would be homeless.
On Tuesday Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet will make a final decision about whether to sell them land, known as the Triangle, to the south of Kidlington.
Officers have recommended they do, but the football club would still require planning permission for the new 16,000-capacity facility.
The club also wants to build a 200-bedroom hotel, restaurant and cafe.United said the terms of their current tenancy restrict the number of matches that can be staged each year, so only the men's first team can play there.
The United women's team play their matches at non-league Oxford City's Court Place Farm ground.
Ms Dodds added: "Ultimately it would be fantastic if they could both play in the same stadium."They'd also have much more flexibility for other events that take place. It would be great to give Oxford United Women that boost with a new stadium."