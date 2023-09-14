Oxford roadworks cause hours of dual carriageway delays

Long lines of traffic on the A420Adam Ball
Some drivers reported delays of up to four hours on the A420 near Oxford

Roadworks have caused hours of delays for people travelling on major roads in Oxfordshire.

Maintenance and repair works to the Botley interchange in Oxford caused gridlock on the A420 and A34 on Thursday morning.

Thames Valley Police was called at about 10:30 BST to help manage the congestion.

National Highways apologised and said it would be "taking additional measures to minimise disruption".

The organisation began "essential" works on on the A34 Botley Interchange in Oxford on 11 September.

It said was to ensure "the safety, reliability, and longevity" of the road infrastructure.

