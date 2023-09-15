Oxfordshire fails special needs and disabled children, report says
- Published
A county is failing to support most of its children with special educational needs and disabilities, a report has said.
Few such children requiring services in Oxfordshire have their needs met, according to Ofsted inspectors.
Their report says many children wait years for help and are not supported until they are close to crisis-point.
The county's local area partnership (LAP) has apologised to families and vowed to improve.
The inspectors said the service had "long-standing failings", leading to "a tangible sense of helplessness" among families.
They concluded: "If dedicated professionals recognise [children's] needs early on, collaborate with others effectively and are then able to access the right support, they are one of the few whose needs are met.
"For most children, young people and their families, their experience is one of confusion and delay, alongside frustration that their presence and their voice are not listened to."
They said some children had to wait years for places at specialist establishments such as Meadowbrook College and Oxfordshire Hospital School.
Over the past year, Oxfordshire County Council has been ordered by the Local Government Ombudsman to pay thousands of pounds to families for failing to provide alternative education.
One parent, Nicola from Wantage, told the BBC she felt "pushed to the limit" by the delays.
In November 2022, parents held a protest over the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) service outside County Hall.
The LAP, comprising the council and Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board, said it was sorry it had let families down.
It said it accepted the report and was determined to make significant changes.
