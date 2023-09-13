Car transporter fire closes part of the A420 in Oxfordshire

A picture showing the fire, taken from a carPaul Spencer
The car transporter caught fire earlier on the A420 near Kingston Bagpuize

A major Oxfordshire road was closed after a fire started on a car transporter.

The A420 was shut westbound earlier from Witney Road to the Charney Bassett turnoff in Kingston Bagpuize, Thames Valley Police said.

The incident started at about 13:55 BST and has the road closure caused traffic disruptions.

A police spokesperson said the fire has now been extinguished and that there were no injuries.

