Oxford United: Land sale recommended for football stadium
Plans for a new stadium for Oxford United on council-owned land have taken a step forward after its sale was recommended for approval.
A report by Oxfordshire County Council said the Triangle, south of Kidlington, should be sold rather than leased for the new 16,000-capacity facility.
The football club also wants to build a 200-bedroom hotel, restaurant and cafe.
The county council's cabinet meets on 19 September to decide whether to sell the land.
If agreed, any development would be subject to planning permission from Cherwell District Council.
Council chief executive Martin Reeves said: "What then happens is Oxford United will have to determine the timeline to submit a planning application to Cherwell.
"At that point, the county council's role then changes slightly. We will put our statutory consultee hat on, which is really important that we are holding to account in our role as highways authority."
Oxford United have to leave their current home at Kassam Stadium when its lease expires in 2026.
The county council had been considering leasing the site, but the report said a freehold sale offered the best value while limiting financial risk.
The authority bought part of the land at Stratfield Brake in 1937 to provide a strategic gap between north Oxford and Kidlington.
In the report, officers acknowledge the site is in the Green Belt but said the council is not required to keep the land undeveloped.
More than 5,000 people and organisations responded to a consultation on the site, which is opposite Oxford Parkway Station.
The authority set out seven priorities for the project, including maintaining a green barrier between Kidlington and Oxford and improving facilities for local sports groups.
