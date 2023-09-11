Graven Hill: School opens on self-build development
Term has started at a brand new school built on the site of a self-build community.
Graven Hill near Bicester, Oxfordshire, is the UK's biggest self-build development.
Graven Hill Primary School occupies a three-acre site and is being run by the Warriner Multi-Academy Trust.
The two-form entry school has a capacity for 420 pupils, and has 12 classrooms and 13,000 sqm (42,650 sq ft) of pitches and play areas.
Cherwell District Council bought the site where Graven Hill is now based from the Ministry of Defence in 2014 to build 1,900 homes.
They will consist of self-builds, new builds, affordable housing, and apartments.
The first phase of individual self-build plots was released in 2016. More than 500 homes have since been built.
The new school includes an early years facility that can accommodate a further 90 pupils aged between two and four in three classrooms.
Adrian Unitt, operations director at Graven Hill Village Development Company, said it was "fantastic" to have delivered the school "prior to the occupation of the 550th home at Graven Hill".
He added: "Designed to promote collaboration and flexible learning, the new school will enhance the great sense of community spirit here."
CEO of the trust Annabel Kay said: "We are so excited by the opportunity to work closely with members of the Graven Hill community to ensure that the primary school is one that we are all proud of and, most importantly, one where our children can thrive."
Calum Miller, cabinet member for finance and property at Oxfordshire County Council, said: "I know how much residents in Graven Hill have been looking forward to the opening of their primary school.
"A school stands at the heart of its community so this marks an important point in the development of Graven Hill."
The building has been designed to Net Zero Carbon principles and includes solar panels, which will provide power to the local grid when the school is not in use.
