Cost of Living: Oxford lecturer commutes from Dublin
An Oxford University academic who can no longer afford to rent in the city is to commute by plane and train from her parents' home in Dublin.
Dr Jennifer Cassidy, a lecturer in diplomatic studies, said she was "heartbroken" to leave the place where she had "built a life" for 12 years.
The 36-year-old plans to travel to Oxford for three days every fortnight.
A spike in demand for rental properties in the city has been blamed on interest rate hikes and the cost of borrowing.
Dr Cassidy does not drive so she will fly to Birmingham and travel by train to Oxford to start her first day's appointments.
She will then stay with a friend in London in between her university commitments.
"It feels strange not to be in the dreaming spires, but I'm grateful I get to go back and forth and have that link," she said.
Dr Cassidy has taught diplomats from across the world, while sharing her love of working in the city to her large social media following.
For seven years she received supplementary income as an assistant dean at one of the colleges.
But this meant she also had to be on duty from 19:00 to 07:00 three nights a week.
"The core reason I've been able to sustain myself in Oxford is because I'd been doing three jobs," she added.
"The lecturing, I was also an assistant dean at one of the colleges which provided me with accommodation and food… and consulting work.
"There's no other way I would have been able to afford to live [in Oxford] on the salary alone."
She has arranged for all her essential face-to-face lectures to take place on the three days.
"In the post-Covid world there is an option for most universities - Oxford included - for online learning, but I personally know that most students would like the in-person experience," she explained.
"I believe all students deserve this if they wish to attend.
"I have a roof over my head, food to eat, I have a job, I get to commute... but it hurts, I wanted to stay."
She said she was "saddened" to leave Oxford for "purely financial reasons" but was fortunate to have a job that enabled flexible working.
Douglas Lloyd, associate director at Oxfordshire property agents Finders Keepers, said he sympathised with would-be renters.
His company has seen a 10% increase in demand in 2023 compared to last year, which he said was the result of interest rate hikes and the cost of borrowing.
"Demand is up and there just aren't enough properties to rent," he said.
He said the average rent in Oxford - excluding multiple occupation student housing - was about £1,500 per month.
In comparison, Dr Cassidy said she could buy flights for between £10 and £30 and her biggest expense was a return train fare from Birmingham to Oxford which was about £30.
The University of Oxford has been asked for comment.