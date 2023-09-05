In pictures: Sunshine and smiles at Oxford's St Giles' Fair
Hundreds of people have enjoyed the sunshine on the first day of a fair that dates back almost 400 years.
St Giles' Fair in Oxford was originally held in 1625 when it was a parish festival to celebrate the feast of the patron saint of the same name.
It then became a toy fair in the 18th century and by the 19th century it was a general children's fair.
The fair grew during the late Victorian times to be the funfair it is today - full of rides, soft toys and food.
The event is held on the Monday and Tuesday following the first Sunday after St Giles' Day.
Sandra and Richard, from the Hook A Duck stall told the BBC the toy prizes change every year: "We just get as much variety in toys as we can so there is something for everyone."
Justin, 16, from Marston, Oxford said: "I've been coming to the fair since I was 10 years old."
He scored two shots at the basketball stall to win the big red and white octopus which he said was "fairly easy" but he had to walk it home in the heat.
Alexandra Whitelegg, runs a BBQ from inside a steam train at the fair and said while she had been to the event many times it was the first time in a steam train.
Ms Whitelegg said the fair was busy with a "steady stream of people" and her most successful item was the "tower burgers".
