Attempted murder arrest after Cowley double stabbing
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed in Oxford.
Two men remain in hospital following the attack in Barns Road, Cowley, in the early hours of Saturday.
A man caused damaged to a number of cars and threatened local residents, Thames Valley Police said.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.
A 34-year-old man from Littlemore has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The victims, a teenager and a man in his 20s, were stabbed near Cowley Convenience Store at about 00:40 BST.
The force said residents would see an increased police presence in the area while officers carried out enquiries.
