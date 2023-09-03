RAF Brize Norton: Children of personnel go on residential trip
- Published
Children whose parents serve in the RAF have been taken on a residential trip.
A group of 78 children of service personnel based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire spent five days at an adventure camp in Shropshire.
The Big Brize Adventure Camp was organised by the RAF Benevolent Fund.
The trip was arranged as part of the Fund's Airplay scheme, which provides a place for children to interact with their peers.
Irene Greenwood, welfare programmes manager at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: "The fund was thrilled to support the Brize Norton residential, bringing the station Airplay community together to enjoy some much-needed downtime."
Airplay residential trips usually combine children from all RAF Stations, but a need was identified to allow children of Brize Norton service families to go on their own break.
Activities included ziplines, archery, and water sports.
Jessica Price, community development officer at Brize Norton, said that "a lot of work goes into running these breaks", but added that seeing children make new friends and tackle fears made it "super worthwhile."
Sam, aged 10, attended the five-day trip, and said he "really cherished" the opportunity.
He said: "I go to a school where there's not many military children, so this week I was excited to have the chance to make new friends who also have parents in the RAF.
"And I got to have a week away from my little sister."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.