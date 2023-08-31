Oxford Christmas market to go ahead after cancellation
- Published
A Christmas market that faced being cancelled when its founder pulled out will go ahead with new organisers.
The future of the Oxford's Christmas market was in doubt after its organiser said it was cancelled over the inclusion of a cycle lane.
However, Oxford City Council has confirmed new organiser LSD Promotions for this year's event.
Council leader Susan Brown said she was "delighted" the festival would go ahead.
The council said that the new organisers had a "strong track record" with markets.
The company previously organised the Gloucester Green weekly market and launched the Dine 'n' Devour food market on Broad Street.
Nicole Rahimi, founder of the Christmas market, said the event would not go ahead over concerns about safety and a reduction in size.
'A vital route'
She told the BBC the cycle lane would split the market in two and make less room for stalls.
"The Oxford Christmas Market attracts people of all ages, of all abilities," Ms Rahimi said.
"For me to imagine people trying to get from space A to space B… I fear there's a high risk of accidents."
Lara Davis, event organiser at LSD Promotions, said they were "truly honoured" to host this year's market.
"The market will not only provide a platform for local artisans and businesses but will also serve as a gathering place for the community to celebrate the joys of the festive season," she said.
This year's market will be in place for longer than in previous years, with a mix of local arts and crafts, food stalls and gifts.
Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highway management, said: "We have worked closely with all partners to deliver a market that works for all parties, including residents, traders, and the cyclists who use Broad Street as a vital route."
