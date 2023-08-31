Oxford: Botley Road residents angry over 24-hour working
- Published
The planned move to 24-hour building work to upgrade a railway station has sparked anger from city residents.
Botley Road, one of the main routes into Oxford, closed for 18 months in April so that work could begin on the £161m project.
Round-the-clock shifts will start on Saturday to make up for time lost when a Victorian arch was uncovered in July.
Network Rail said it was being as efficient as possible, but some locals are unhappy about the disruption.
Since 14 August, the project's working hours have been 07:00 to 19:00 BST, seven days a week, and from 2 September it will move to 24 hours a day.
The multimillion-pound project to upgrade the station, the railway and the surrounding local road network is not expected to be completed until October 2024.
But a pharmacy on Botley Road has been struggling to get deliveries since the work restarted.
Woodlands Pharmacy manager Tawanda Moyo said it meant they were behind on prescriptions.
"I want to hear more communication [from Network Rail] so I can reassure my customers," he added.
The day-and-night work is part of a solution to safely remove the brick arch, while managing groundwater and the stability of the bridge, Network Rail said.
The company wrote to residents about the changes, acknowledging that noise would be "unavoidable".
Ian Clarke lives close to the roadworks and said it is his journey to work which is most affected.
He said: "Up until last Friday I was driving to work which was a nice little trip under the bridge.
"But now it's all away around the ring road, encountering all the traffic along the way, it takes twice as long."
The BBC has approached Network Rail for further comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.