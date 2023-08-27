Oxford city centre partially closed after stabbing
Police have closed part of a city centre after a stabbing incident overnight.
St Aldates has been shut between Pembroke Street and Queen Street in Oxford, after a man was stabbed to his upper arm and back after 04:00 BST.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said they had not made any arrests yet, but a knife was recovered.
Officers were flagged down in Pembroke Street at the junction with St Aldates just after 04:00 BST on Sunday after the stabbing happened.
St Aldates is currently closed from the Pembroke Street junction to the top of St Aldates, Carfax and High Street while investigations continue and scene-watches are in place.
Pembroke Street to St Ebbes Street is also closed at this time.
Police said they believe the incident had taken place outside G&D's café in St Aldates.
Det Sgt Lisa Jones of Oxford criminal investigation department said that the investigation is at an "early stage" and they "do not have any descriptions of offenders".
She appealed to "anybody who witnessed what happened or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone images, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police".