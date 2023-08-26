Banbury industrial estate workers evacuated due to fire
Staff have been evacuated from an industrial estate due to a fire in a commercial unit.
Firefighters from Banbury and Deddington fire stations were called to the fire at Wildmere Industrial Estate in Banbury, Oxfordshire, earlier.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) said workers were able to evacuate the building before crews arrived.
OFRS have been contacted for further comment on the incident.
