Replica Spitfire pilot died following his passion, wife says
The wife of a pilot who died when the replica Spitfire he was flying crashed into a field has paid tribute to him.
Trevor Bailey, 68, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, was pronounced dead at the scene - he was the only person onboard the plane.
In a tribute posted on social media, his wife, Kate Dove, said: "He lost his life following his passion."
The plane came down near the A44 in Enstone, West Oxfordshire, on Tuesday shortly after 15:00 BST.
In the post on Facebook, Ms Dove added: "It is with the heaviest heart I need to let you all know that Trev is no longer with us.
"He was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother in law, uncle and loved by so many wonderful friends the world over.
"We are all devastated."
A team of investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) remain at the crash site examining the site and the plane.
Thames Valley Police said officers were also "conducting an investigation to understand the circumstances of the crash".
Anyone with information, footage or photographs that could help police or AAIB investigators understand the circumstances of the crash are being urged to come forward.
Police said a road closure was expected to remain in place on the B4022, near the A44 until late Thursday afternoon.
