Enstone: Probe into fatal replica Spitfire crash
- Published
Crash investigators are looking into the cause of a replica Spitfire crash in which a pilot died.
The aircraft came down in a field beside the A44 near Enstone, Oxfordshire, shortly after 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
The pilot, a 68-year-old man from Gloucestershire, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thames Valley Police said he was the only occupant of the replica warplane and no-one else was injured.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had sent a team of investigators to examine the plane.
Police said a road closure would remain on the B4022, near the A44, until Thursday at the earliest.
Supt Jen Hogben said: "We, other emergency services and the AAIB remain on scene following this tragic incident.
"Our thoughts remain with the family of the pilot. A specially trained officer will be supporting them and we would ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."
