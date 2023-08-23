Enstone plane crash: Probe into fatal replica Spitfire crash
Crash investigators are looking into the cause of a replica Spitfire crash in which a pilot died.
The scale replica warplane came down in a field near the A44 in Enstone, Oxfordshire, on Tuesday shortly after 15:00 BST.
The pilot, who has not yet been named by police, died at the scene.
The spokesperson for the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said its team of investigators "had been sent to the site to examine the aircraft".
A road closure remains in place on the B4022, just off the A44.
The plane was a replica of the classic Royal Air Force fighter aircraft, best known for its use in World War II.
Thames Valley Police said it had informed the pilot's family and officer were supporting them "at this very difficult time."
