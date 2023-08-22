West Oxfordshire: Pilot dies as light aircraft crashes into field
- Published
The pilot of a light aircraft has died in a crash in a field in west Oxfordshire.
The plane came down close to the A44 near Enstone just after 15:00 BST, Thames Valley Police said.
The man's family has been been informed, the force added.
Police, fire and ambulance workers together with officers from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have been sent to the scene, close to Enstone Airfield.
Supt Jen Hogben said: "No-one else was injured following this incident.
"A road closure is in place on the B4022, just off the A44, we would thank local residents for their cooperation and would apologise for any inconvenience."
Police have asked anyone who saw the incident or has footage or photographs to contact the force.
The AAIB said it had deployed a team to investigate.
