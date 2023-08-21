Fine for Oxfordshire teen who punched chicken in head
A teenager has been fined for punching a chicken in the head.
Jordan Wileman, of Rock Close, Carterton, struck the bird at Carterton Community College in Oxfordshire on 25 February.
The animal cruelty was filmed on a mobile phone, police said.
The 18-year-old was fined £365 after pleading guilty to one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Investigating officer PC Alasdair Uren, from the force's rural crime taskforce, said he was pleased the courts had taken the case seriously.
"This case shows that we will not tolerate animal cruelty in all its forms," he added.
The BBC has approached Carterton Community College for comment.
