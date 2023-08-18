A34 crash: Five vehicle collision closes major road
A major road has been closed following an incident involving five vehicles.
The A34 northbound near the Botley interchange in Oxfordshire was closed following the crash.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle road traffic collision which involved a truck, three cars and a coach."
The incident was reported at about 13:25 (BST) and two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A spokesperson added: "Traffic is heavy but moving as it is coming off at the junction and coming back on the other side.
"Drivers are advised to avoid the area whilst recovery work is undertaken."
