Oxford woman charged over body found in river in 2021
- Published
A woman has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found in a river two years ago.
The body of Javier Martin Carreno, 30, was pulled from the River Cherwell at Parson's Pleasure Bathing Place in Oxford on 26 July 2021.
Scarlet Blake, 25, of Crotch Crescent, previously known as Alice Wang, was charged with the offence on Saturday.
She is also charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, criminal damage and theft, police said.
Thames Valley Police said the other charges were not related to Mr Carreno's death.
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps said it was a "complex investigation", adding: "We still need help from the public."
He urged anyone in the area of Parson's Pleasure or cycle paths around the river in the early hours or morning of 25 July 2021 to contact the force.
Ms Blake is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
