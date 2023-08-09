Oxford: Murder arrest after body found in River Cherwell
A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder two years after the body of a man was found in a river.
Emergency services were called to Parson's Pleasure Bathing Place, in Oxford, at 12:15 BST on 26 July 2021, when they recovered the body of Javier Martin Carreno from the River Cherwell.
Thames Valley Police said the death of the 30-year-old remained unexplained.
But it confirmed it would be conducting house-to-house enquiries in the Crotch Crescent area of the city.
A property in the road was cordoned off on Wednesday, with officers "likely" to remain in the area for "a number of days".
The police said a woman, from Oxford, was also arrested on Wednesday and remained in police custody.
The investigation into the death of Mr Carreno follows an inquest in July 2022, when the coroner returned a narrative verdict.
Thames Valley Police said he was from Oxford and had been on a night out in the city centre on 24 July, 2021.
Det Supt Kevin Brown said although the death remained unexplained, officers were keeping an open mind as to how it occurred.
"Our thoughts remain with Mr Carreno's family, who have been kept up-to-date regarding the progress of our investigation," he added.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.
