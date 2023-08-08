East Oxford Games Hall: Council granted final possession order
- Published
A council has been granted possession of an old sports hall that had been occupied by demonstrators.
East Oxford Games Hall in Collins Street, Oxford, is to be demolished ahead of the £5.4m East Oxford Community Centre development.
The Community Solidarity Centre campaign group said its takeover of the building lasted three weeks.
The building was vacated in June after Oxford City Council received an interim possession order from the courts.
But at the hearing at Oxford Crown Court earlier, Judge Lumb granted the final possession order, meaning demolition can now go ahead.
The council previously said the 14 shared-ownership homes planned for the site, which will partly fund the new community centre, were needed "much more urgently than a dilapidated building with a high carbon footprint and outdated facilities".
On 2 June campaigners moved into the 1970s-built complex, which was previously home to badminton courts and sports clubs, and spray-painted words on the outside, including "liberated" and "why not restore?"
The group said it turned it into a "vibrant hive of activity", operating it as a drop-in sports hall and cafe.
It said it also hosted after-school clubs, film screenings and music sessions, with a free meal served every night.
In a statement, it said the hall had been "run into the ground" by the council "precisely so that people would stop using it and the council could justify its sell off".
It said for a "tiny fraction of the money for the overall development plan" it could be made into a "beautiful space capable of meeting a whole host of growing local needs".
Campaigner Dan Glazebrook criticised the council for the lack of a "meaningful consultation" on the plans.
He said: "They had a three-week consultation on their proposals in the middle of lockdown when people were ordered to stay at home, advertised on the door of the games hall which was closed.
"Twelve people responded, all were opposed to it. So we think this whole operation is unlawful, and we'll fight it as far as we can."
The council has been asked by the BBC to comment.
