Oxfordshire groups fundraise for trips after Heyfordian closes
- Published
Community organisations have turned to fundraising to pay for family trips after a coach company ceased trading.
The Dovecote project and the Barton Community Association (BCA), both in Oxfordshire, have started crowdfunding pages to raise money to pay for outings for disadvantaged families.
The travel operator said it was working on refunding pre-booked trips.
The Dovecote project, based in Blackbird Leys and Greater Leys, paid £675 for a Heyfordian coach for a day trip to Drayton Manor park and zoo.
It was part of a "four-week summer play scheme for disadvantaged children and families".
After the coach company announced its closure, the charity's Children and Families Services Manager Carol Richards said parents were "devastated".
"The trip is an opportunity for families to spend valuable quality time together away from the stress and challenges faced everyday living in one of Europe's largest housing estates," Ms Richards said.
She said that so far they have raised enough for "a subsidised family trip this summer and also later on in the year".
The Barton Community Association had planned a trip to Brighton on 2 August, but the bus company's closure left them short of £2,000.
Secretary Sue Holden described it as "the biggest challenge we have faced" over 20 years of running similar trips.
"We are particularly cross with Heyfordian for still taking money from us on Monday last week, fully knowing that they were ceasing trading the following day", she said.
Ms Holden said staff at the association had been "overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity" from local people, as well as football club Barton United, which also made a donation.
Heyfordian Travel said it "would hope to be able to refund" any community groups that had paid for trips.
"If anybody who is owed money paid upfront for trips we can no longer honour, please email margaret.holland@heyfordian.co.uk with your bank details and order reference", the company's head of accounts Margaret Holland said.