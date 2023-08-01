Man born without limbs kayaked 108 miles for charity

John on his kayakEdith Cameron
John Willis said that his mantra had driven him to "take on challenges some may feel are impossible"

A man born without fully formed arms and legs has completed a 108-mile (174km) kayak charity challenge along the River Thames.

John Willis travelled for eight days without prosthetics to raise awareness of inclusion in sport.

Volunteers, from world champion rowers to novices, joined him in his kayak for various stages of the journey.

Mr Willis described the achievement as "an absolutely incredible experience" to mark his charity's 10th anniversary.

The challenge began on 23 July in Cricklade, Wiltshire, and ended on 30 July in Eton, Berkshire.

Supporters joined him in his kayak and helped him paddle through Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Mr Willis made his journey without the aid of prosthetics, using a ring attached to the paddle, which was rotated with his elbow to create resistance and pull.

Edith Cameron
Apart from funds, John Willis's 108-mile kayak challenge also aimed to raise awareness of inclusivity in sports

His mission was to "to ensure that no-one is left on the bench", as he said was the case with him as a child due to his disability.

The challenge was raising money for Power2Inspire, the charity for inclusive and accessible sports events that he founded 10 years ago.

Power2Inspire
Mr Willis's goal is to inspire people so that "no one is left on the bench"

Its 108 Challenge campaign asked schools, charities, care homes, businesses and the public to get involved by completing any activity that reaches 108 in order to raise vital funds for Power2Inspire.

Mr Willis said: "I was joined by some wonderful people, including flotillas from various canoe and paddling clubs across the route - their support was immeasurable.

"I can't say it was an easy challenge - far from it.

There were sections where I wasn't sure I could physically continue - but with our wonderful volunteers boosting my morale - I made it, and I'm extremely proud."

Edith Cameron
Mr Willis said the volunteers "kept my spirits high until the very end"

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.