Hashim Ijazuddin: Charity tournament tribute to 'one in a million' man
- Published
A football tournament is to be held in memory of a "one in a million" man killed in a crash.
Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died along with another man - Saqib Hussain - on the A46 in Leicestershire in 2022.
The team that bears his name - Hashim United - wants to continue his legacy through good deeds.
Eight people are currently on trial at Leicester Crown Court accused of Mr Ijazuddin and Mr Hussain's murder.
Hashim United began when a group of friends playing in a local park decided to create a team to enter local leagues.
'Everybody loved him'
They chose the name in tribute to their former teammate.
Mohammed Hussain, one of the team members, said: "Hashim was a special guy... everybody loved him."
"When [he] passed away, I made an oath and spoke to the lads. We wanted to carry on his legacy.
"He was a one-in-a-million type of person - his persona and personality was just electric. I loved him, the whole community loved him.
"That's why these tournaments are so big because everyone loved him so much."
Hashim United is urging teams to sign up for the six-a-side knockout tournament, which is taking place at Wykham Park Academy in Banbury on Sunday 13 August
The team has been selling merchandise to raise money and said it had collected more than £3,000 from a previous tournament.
It has also raised money for a water filtration scheme in Africa and funds towards the construction of a Mosque in Pakistan.
Mr Hussain thanked the sponsors who have helped fund the tournament.
"In our religion… when a man dies, his good deeds come to an end, except three: Ongoing charity, beneficial knowledge, and a righteous child who will pray for him," he said.
"This hadith teaches us that we can still commit good acts on their behalf for Allah's (SWT) sake."
Allow Instagram content?
This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.