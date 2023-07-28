Oxford woman admits distributing terrorist publications
- Published
A woman has pleaded guilty to disseminating terrorist materials relating to conflict with the United States and the 9/11 attacks.
Roma Iqbal, 23, admitted distributing two publications on 10 December 2021.
Prosecutors accepted her plea of not guilty to providing terrorist publications online.
Iqbal, of Kestrel Crescent, Oxford, was conditionally bailed ahead of sentencing at Winchester Crown Court on 22 September.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.