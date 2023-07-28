Oxford woman admits distributing terrorist publications

Winchester Crown CourtChris Talbot
Iqbal will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court in September

A woman has pleaded guilty to disseminating terrorist materials relating to conflict with the United States and the 9/11 attacks.

Roma Iqbal, 23, admitted distributing two publications on 10 December 2021.

Prosecutors accepted her plea of not guilty to providing terrorist publications online.

Iqbal, of Kestrel Crescent, Oxford, was conditionally bailed ahead of sentencing at Winchester Crown Court on 22 September.

