Family tribute to 'great mother' stabbed 171 times by husband
A woman murdered by her husband who stabbed her 171 times has been described as a "lovely person" and "great mother" by her family.
Katie Chalk, 40, was found fatally stabbed in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, in the early hours of 30 August last year.
Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia, 29, was convicted of her murder and will serve a minimum of 21 years before he is eligible for release.
In a tribute Ms Chalk's family said: "She always put people before herself."
Her son said: "I miss you Mum and hope you rest in peace."
In a victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Matthew Walsh, Ms Chalk's mother Hazel Margaret Chalk said she "wakes up every day thinking of Katie", and that her daughter "must have gone through hell".
In a 999 call Hurmuz-Irimia admitted he watched TV and had a shower after murdering his wife in their home.
It it he tells the call handler "I think I've killed my wife" before explaining he stabbed her "all over the place" then took a shower.
Judge Ian Pringle said there were strong aggravating features to the case, including the use of two knives, the "prolonged nature of the attack" and the fact Hurmuz-Irimia had taken cocaine beforehand.
He also detailed how Hurmuz-Irimia concentrated his blows on his wife's neck, head and back, and it was estimated she received 171 stab wounds or incisions.
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps said the defendant used "horrific levels of violence".
"After killing Katie we believe he showered and watched some television before calmly calling the police to report what he had done," he added.
"The call to the police was all about him - a self-serving attempt to gain sympathy."
Oxford Crown Court heard police found blood in the bedroom and hallway of the home in Blue Mountains, as well as on a TV remote and the couple's pet dog.
The trial heard how the couple argued while on holiday in Bournemouth in the days before the killing.
Ms Hurmuz-Irimia told her husband their marriage was over, although they were later reconciled.
The jury was also told how Ms Hurmuz-Irimia was hit by her husband after confronting him about his cheating in August 2020.
Mr Hurmuz-Irimia subsequently threatened to petrol bomb her mother's house and torch her brother's car, the court heard.
He was arrested but his wife did not press charges.
Later that month she told police he tried to attack her with a knife and baseball bat.
Again he was arrested, but no further action was taken.
