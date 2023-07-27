Wallingford man sentenced to life for stabbing wife to death
- Published
A man who watched TV and had a shower after murdering his wife in their home has been sentenced to life in prison.
Katie Hurmuz-Irimia, 40, was found fatally stabbed in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, in the early hours of 30 August last year.
Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia, 29, was found guilty of her murder and will serve a minimum of 21 years before he is eligible for release.
A chilling 999 call he made after the killing has been released by police.
In it he tells the call handler "I think I've killed my wife" before explaining he stabbed her "all over the place", then took a shower.
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Ian Pringle KC said there were strong aggravating features to the case, including the use of two knives, the "prolonged nature of the attack" and the fact Hurmuz-Irimia had taken cocaine beforehand.
Judge Pringle also detailed how Hurmuz-Irimia concentrated his blows on his wife's neck, head and back, and it was estimated she received 171 stab wounds or incisions.
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps said the defendant used "horrific levels of violence".
"After killing Katie we believe he showered and watched some television before calmly calling the police to report what he had done," he added.
"The call to the police was all about him - a self-serving attempt to gain sympathy."
Oxford Crown Court heard police found blood in the bedroom and hallway of the home in Blue Mountains, as well as on a TV remote and the couple's pet dog.
The trial heard how the couple argued while on holiday in Bournemouth in the days before the killing.
Ms Hurmuz-Irimia told her husband their marriage was over, although they were later reconciled.
The jury was also told how Ms Hurmuz-Irimia was hit by her husband after confronting him about his cheating in August 2020.
Mr Hurmuz-Irimia subsequently threatened to petrol bomb her mother's house and torch her brother's car, the court heard.
He was arrested but his wife did not press charges.
Later that month she told police he tried to attack her with a knife and baseball bat.
Again he was arrested, but no further action was taken.
Ms Hurmuz-Irimia's family have described her as a "friendly person and a lovely mum" who "looked out for other people".
In a victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Mr Matthew Walsh, Ms Hurmuz-Irimia's mother Hazel Margaret Chalk said she "wakes up every day thinking of Katie", and that Katie "must have gone through hell".
