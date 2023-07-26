Didcot HIF1: Government calls in decision to reject £279m scheme
The decision to reject a major £279m road project has been called in for review by the government.
The HIF1 plan includes creating a dual carriageway on the A4130 from the A34 Milton Interchange towards Didcot, new bridges and a Clifton Hampden bypass.
Oxfordshire County Council's planning committee rejected the plans last week.
At the time, the councillor for travel and development, Labour's Duncan Enright, said he was "surprised and disappointed" by the rejection.
He said: 'The scheme is designed to provide more sustainable travel options in and around Didcot, as well as reducing a legacy of congestion in the surrounding villages and improving air quality and noise levels."
Opponents to the proposals said it went against the council's climate promises.
A carol singing protest was held in December.
Conservative councillor Yvonne Constance, who voted to approve the scheme at the planning committee, said: "The alternative to this project is more traffic without roads, more congestion, more pollution, no societal or environmental benefits."
The government's Planning Inspectorate will now make the final decision on whether to approve plans.