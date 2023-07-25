Oxford man in court over cycle crash prior to woman's death
A man has appeared in court over a cycling collision that hurt an elderly woman who later died.
Polly Friedhoff, 81, was walking alongside the River Thames near Iffley Lock, Oxfordshire, on 20 November when she was struck by a bike.
She died in hospital after being treated for serious injuries.
Edward Bressan, 55, from Oxford, is charged with careless cycling and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.
Appearing before magistrates in the city, he was released on unconditional bail and is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 24 August.
