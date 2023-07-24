Oxford man charged with careless cycling after pedestrian, 81, dies
A man has been charged with careless cycling after the death of an elderly pedestrian.
Polly Friedhoff, 81, was walking on a footpath by the River Thames near Iffley Lock, Oxfordshire, on 20 November when she was hit by a cyclist.
She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she later died.
Edward Breeson, 55, of Newton Road, Oxford, has been charged with careless cycling and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.
He is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
