Truck Festival: The Wombats headline first night
Thousands of revellers have flocked to Truck Festival in Oxfordshire.
Gates opened at the event, which takes place at Hill Farm in Steventon, on Thursday.
The Wombats headlined on the first night, with Self Esteem, Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines and Everything Everything among the acts still to take to the stage.
About 25,000 people are expected to attend over the weekend.
Other performances to come include The Reytons, Gengahr, Circa Waves, Pale Waves, Maisie Peters, The Lathums, Kate Nash, The Beths, Squid and We Are Scientists.
Mae Muller, who came 25th for the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, will also appear.
The event will see the return of the Oxford Symphony Orchestra, Mr Motivator and Barrioke, which features EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson singing karaoke classics.
Last year the actor made the news when he joined Sam Fender on the Truck stage for a duet.
The festival concludes on Sunday and rain is expected during the event.
One festivalgoer told BBC Radio Oxford: "The Wombats were really good last night. It's always a nice crowd at Truck, everyone takes care of each other…
"This year again is a really good line up, and you're here for the vibes… and even though there's rain coming, and we all know it's coming, we're prepared."
The first Truck Festival was conceived by brothers Robin and Joe Bennett and took place in 1998, when an actual truck was used for the stage.
Last year's event was Truck's 25th anniversary, and also the return of the festival after a three-year Covid break.
