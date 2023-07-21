Shillingford crash: Cyclist's family pay tribute to father of two
The family of a cyclist who died following a crash have paid tribute to a "kind, generous" and "caring" father.
James Dollar was struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra on the A4074 Oxford Road in Shillingford, Oxfordshire on 4 July.
The 54-year-old's family said he loved his two boys "very much, and will be greatly missed by them both."
A 45-year-old man from Berinsfield was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
In a statement, Mr Dollar's family said he had a successful career in engineering at the Ford Motor Company and more recently at Sharp UK.
His family added: "A devout Christian, James was an active member of his local church.
"He touched many people with his kindness and selfless generosity.
"We would like to pass on our sincere thanks for all the condolences received."
The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the Oxford Road near the turning for Henley Road on 4 July shortly before 06:00 BST.
Thames Valley Police are urging witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to submit details to the force via a dedicated appeal page.
