Banbury mental health hub opened by former England footballer
A former England footballer has opened a mental health and well-being hub.
Martin Keown, who also played for Arsenal, officially opened the the new facility in Banbury, Oxfordshire.
Well-being and mental health hubs in the county will see experts from the NHS, charities and people who experienced mental health challenges work together.
The team will provide mental health care and treatment as well as support.
The Keystone Mental Health & Well-being Hub aims to make it easier for people to get mental health care when and where they need it.
NHS bosses said the hubs were being developed after adults who used mental health services said they would like to see more specialist care available at a local level.
Mr Keown said: "It's fantastic to see the opening of The Keystone Mental Health & Wellbeing Hub in my home county of Oxfordshire.
"To offer people another source of help from their local community, from a mix of professionals and those who have suffered with mental health previously, is inspirational and it will be a huge help for all.
"I'm very honoured to be opening the hub today," he added.
A new hub is also expected to open Abingdon but the location and opening date is yet to be confirmed.
Other hubs include Blackbird Leys and East Oxford which opened in November and former boxing champion Frank Bruno has launched the Frank Bruno Centre at Oxford Stadium.
The hubs are linked to local GP surgeries, NHS mental health services, and third-sector mental health services.
