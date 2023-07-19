Oxford Gasworks Pipe: Bridge repairs delayed by a year
A footbridge over the River Thames is set to stay shut for another year while work is carried out to make it safe.
The Gasworks Pipe Bridge in Oxford shut in March 2021 after a survey found it could collapse.
Further investigations have found it is too weak to take the scaffolding planned - a lower structure in the water will have to be built instead.
Oxford City Council said as it sits low in the river work can only start once the boating season ends in November.
The authority said: "The Environment Agency (EA), who are responsible for the river, cannot allow this structure to be in place during the official boating season.
"This means the works cannot start until November 2023, and are unlikely to finish until summer 2024. It is hugely frustrating that this delay has arisen. "
The bridge, which links the Isis towpath with Friars Wharf and St Ebbe's in Oxford city centre, had been set to reopen following repairs in September.
It was originally built in the 1920s to carry a pipe for the St Ebbe's gasworks site, which was later redeveloped for housing.
The pipe was replaced with a footpath in the 1970s.
