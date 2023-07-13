Marcham crash: Inquests open after three teenagers killed
Inquests have opened into the deaths of three teenagers who died after a car crashed into a tree.
Daniel Hancock,18, Ethan Goddard, 18, and Elliot Pullen, 17, all from Abingdon, were passengers in a BMW when it came off the A415 in Marcham on 20 June.
Coroner Joanna Coleman told Oxford Coroner's Court that in each case the cause of death was multiple injuries.
The inquests will resume at the court on 31 January.
Paying tribute after the crash, Mr Hancock's family urged other young men to not take risks "you can't come back from".
They said: "Anyone who is, or has been, the parent of a teenage boy, will know the worry you feel when they begin to venture into the world without you by their side.
"We take some solace in the fact that Daniel lived every day to its fullest, surrounded by friends who became family."
Mr Pullen's family said they had been left "shattered" by the "awful tragedy", saying he "should have had an amazingly bright future ahead of him, a life of adventures and seeing the world".
Mr Goddard's family described him as a "kind, generous, caring, always thinking of others young man, with a great sense of humour".
Following the crash the 18-year-old driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
