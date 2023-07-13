Oxford Odeon cinema: Go-ahead for redevelopment plan
Plans to demolish a cinema and redevelop it into a hotel and a space for community activities have been given the go ahead.
The top five floors of the Odeon in George Street, Oxford, will be turned into hotel apartments with en-suite kitchens.
Oxford City Council's cabinet approved the £37m scheme on Wednesday.
The cinema is the third Odeon to close in Oxfordshire, following Banbury and the 99-year-old Magdalen Road theatre.
Deputy leader Ed Turner said the new project would "wash its own face financially" and encourage more people to stay overnight in Oxford.
Councillor Chewe Munkonge, member for leisure and parks, admitted residents were concerned over the loss of cinema space.
But he said: "I will not close my eyes to the financial benefit because we are in financial stress at the moment."
The council will now seek planning permission.
Public consultation
The community hub will provide opportunities for entertainment and feature "affordable, hireable space for community groups and social enterprises".
A public consultation on how exactly to use it will take place.
Oxford-based music promotor and campaigner Paul Wightman wants the whole building to be reclaimed as a grassroots music venue.
"Is a hotel taking up most of the building really the best thing for the people of Oxford?" he asked. "The answer is a resounding no."
But leader of the council Susan Brown highlighted the benefits the proposed hotel would have considering the impact of short-term lets.
She said: "Losing family housing to the short-term lets market is causing real harm."
Odeon's lease of the building runs out in September 2024.
In a statement, the cinema said: "Supporting the Odeon Oxford George Street team is our number one priority, and we would like to thank our colleagues for all their incredible work over the years at the cinema.
"We will be looking to secure jobs for as many of them as possible in our other local cinemas."