Oxfordshire firefighters rally over zero fire experience boss plans
- Published
Plans to hire a station chief with no firefighting experience have prompted a protest by firefighters.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting for a station manager under a new direct-entry scheme.
Launched by the National Fire Chief Council (NFCC), the fast-track scheme aims to recruit professionals from sectors outside of the fire service.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said the move cuts opportunities for fire staff and puts the public "at risk".
Lee Newport, serving watch manager at Didcot fire station, said: "It's worrying because they will have no experience - firefighters lean on their experience [of past incidents] when they are put under massive amounts of pressure.
"The managers that are coming in won't have that experience to fall back on."
Steve Wright, FBU executive council member for the southern region, said: "When the worst happens and the public needs protecting from a major fire, we all assume that the firefighters responding will know how to fight a fire.
"However, direct entry means that people with absolutely no experience of the fire service will be parachuted into crucial senior positions.
"Just imagine taking charge of a major operation without having ever attended one as a firefighter."
He added the scheme "just adds insult to injury by cutting opportunities while putting the public at risk".
In a statement, Oxfordshire County Council said: "A recruit to this role is expected to acquire and demonstrate skills and expertise in management, including leading and directing at major incidents.
"The plan is that the scheme will draw new perspectives and experiences from a recruit who might not ordinarily have considered a career in fire and rescue being open or attractive to them."
The recruitment scheme is part of a national trial - Oxfordshire is one of seven fire and rescue services taking part.
The other six fire and rescue services taking part in the pilot are East Sussex, Staffordshire, Avon, Shropshire, North Wales and Leicestershire.
