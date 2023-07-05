Kittens in 'miracle' rescue from rubbish skip in Witney
A litter of kittens has escaped being crushed after they were discovered in a skip filled with cardboard.
Workers at a recycling centre in Witney, Oxfordshire, found the six-week-old felines hiding in the rubbish when they went to empty the skip.
All four moggies, who have been named Olly, Felicity, Pepper and Serendipity, were taken into the care of the RSPCA following the rescue on 12 June.
The furry foursome are up for adoption and are currently in foster care.
Sharon Chrisp, operations manager at the RSPCA's Oxfordshire branch, said the litter would have been "hard to spot" curled up in the recycling and called the rescue "a miracle".
"I can't even bear to think about the possibility of them being accidentally crushed," she added.
On finding the kittens, staff from B&E Transport and Recycling Centre carefully removed them from the piles of waste before driving them to Cornyard Veterinary Practice.
It is not known whether they were dumped.