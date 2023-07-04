Shillingford crash: Berinsfield man arrested
- Published
A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a crash.
A silver Vauxhall Astra and the cyclist, a 54-year-old man, collided on the A4074 Oxford Road in Shillingford, Oxfordshire, at 5:54 BST. The cyclist died at the scene.
Thames Vallley Police said a 45-year-old man from Berinsfield was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
The man remains in police custody.
Det Insp Justin Thomas, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Very sadly, a man died as a result of this collision.
"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family who are being supported at this very difficult time."
He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.