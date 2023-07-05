Odeon in Oxford: Hotel and community hub plan for cinema site
A city centre Odeon cinema will be demolished and replaced with a community hub and hotel if a £37m redevelopment plan is approved.
Five floors of the George Street building in Oxford would contain hotel apartments with en-suite kitchens.
Oxford City Council deputy leader Ed Turner called it a "once-in-a-generation redevelopment of one of Oxford city centre's iconic buildings".
The cabinet will meet on 12 July to decide whether to approve the plans.
The cinema is the second Odeon in the city to shut down recently.
It was announced in May that the Magdalen Street branch was closing after 99 years.
Odeon's lease of the George Street building runs out in September 2024.
The council promised the new building would "improve the atmosphere in Gloucester Green", and feature windows on all sides, as opposed to the "large blank walls" of the existing building, which dates back to the 1930s.
Live performance spaces
The community hub will provide opportunities for entertainment and feature "affordable, hireable space for community groups and social enterprises".
A public consultation is expected to take place on its use.
The authority's city centre action plan previously highlighted the lack of community gathering spaces and live performance spaces in the area.
The aparthotel will have about 145 rooms, with a reception on the ground floor, and a lounge, bar and café.
The council described it as a "much better accommodation model than seeing family homes in Oxford lost to Airbnb-style lettings".
Demolition will take about three years, with the new development expected to open in 2027.
Mr Turner added: "It is unfortunate that Odeon has announced the closure of their cinema in Magdalen Street, and we hope they may reconsider this decision."
The council insisted the city was still "well served" by cinemas, with the Curzon at Westgate Oxford, Vue at the Kassam Stadium, Phoenix Picturehouse, and Ultimate Picture Palace.
Odeon has been contacted for comment.
