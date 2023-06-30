World War Two bomber navigator celebrates 100th birthday
A man who was a Lancaster bomber navigator during World War Two has celebrated his 100th birthday.
Clifford Storr survived a crash-landing and emerged unscathed from 25 bombing raids, and then volunteered to do 25 more.
"I wasn't afraid of dying," he told the BBC.
He celebrated his centenary with family, friends and staff at the care home where he lives, near Banbury, Oxfordshire.
Mr Storr is one of the last surviving air crew from WW2 Bomber Command, and served as a Flt Lt on bombers based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
On one occasion his aircraft was attacked by German fighters and critically damaged.
"You could see the trace of bullets whizzing through the length of the aircraft," he said.
"The pilots said: 'Look folks, if you can bail out, bail out.'"
Mr Storr accidentally opened his parachute inside the bomber, but the rest of the crew refused to bail out.
He recalled: "They all said 'No… if you're not going to jump, we're not going to jump.'"
The plane crashed but Mr Storr and five of his crew members survived.
After surviving two tours of duty, Mr Storr admitted to the BBC that civilian life was not as exciting.
"I just thought going on holiday by plane was boring," he said.
His birthday celebrations involved planned performances by the Military Wives Choir, the RAF Band from RAF Brize Norton, and the D-Day Darlings.
He was also surprised by a triple flypast by the Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
