Eight sheep killed near Bicester in suspected dog attack
- Published
A farmer has said has said he is "devastated" after eight of his sheep were killed in a suspected dog attack.
The animals were found with bite wounds at Moat Farm in Caversfield, Oxfordshire, having died overnight between Friday and Saturday.
Owner Norman Deeley said the rest of his sheep had been unsettled ever since.
Thames Valley Police is investigating and asking anyone with further information to get in contact.
Mr Deeley said he had lost between £1,500 and £2,000 worth of livestock.
"Since the killings, the sheep have been unsettled, not responding well," he added.
The farm is based just outside of Bicester and has 100 ewes and 150 lambs.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.