Oxfordshire man admits selling teeth of protected sperm whales
- Published
A man has admitted illegally selling sperm whale teeth after a large collection was seized at his home.
Officers found 46 teeth worth £18,350 from the protected species at 50-year-old Tevita Lavaki's property on Mayfield Avenue in Grove, Oxfordshire.
Lavaki pleaded guilty at Oxford Magistrates' Court to offering, keeping and selling the teeth between August and September last year.
He was released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced on 26 July.
Police searched Lavaki's home with support from the National Wildlife Crime Unit and discovered the teeth had been cleaned, polished and packaged with prices on.
Following the hearing on Wednesday, PC Tim Bowers, of Thames Valley Police's rural crime team, said: "This is believed to be one of the largest seizures of sperm whale teeth in the UK.
"So I am pleased we have been able to achieve a conviction having put Tevita Lavaki before the courts."
Sperm whales are globally designated as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.
They are also protected by UK wildlife legislation but still face a significant conservation threat as they continue to be commercially targeted for their ivory.
On 23 May 2023, the government announced that sperm whales were among five species set to receive greater legal protections under the Ivory Act extension.
British naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall MBE said extending their conservation further was "sending a clear message that there is no place in the UK for this vile trade".
