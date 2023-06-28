Ambulance service 'saddened' by theft of furniture in Bicester
Ambulance workers have been left "shocked" and "saddened" after thieves stole new garden furniture from one of its buildings.
The wooden table and chairs were taken from South Central Ambulance Service's (SCAS) northern HQ in Bicester, Oxfordshire, overnight between last Friday and Saturday.
Staff use the outdoor space to relax during jobs which takes away "pressure from their intense roles", SCAS said.
CCTV footage has been passed to police.
'Pressured and intense'
SCAS had created the outdoor space at its headquarters in Talisman Road as part of new efforts to look after employees and give them time and space to relax between jobs.
Staff were said to be "shocked that the site had been targeted" and had reported the incident to Thames Valley Police.
In a statement, SCAS said: "We are really saddened that over the weekend our new garden furniture was stolen.
"This newly created space is an important area for our staff to sit and take a few minutes out from their pressured and intense work roles and we are shocked that this area has been targeted."
Anyone with information should contact the the ambulance service or Thames Valley Police.
