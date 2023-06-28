In pictures: Henley Royal Regatta 2023 starts in Oxfordshire

People watch rowers on the river at the Henley Royal RegattaJames Finlay
Spectators gathered early for the second ever Tuesday start in the 184-year history of Henley Royal Regatta

Thousands of people have flocked to Henley Royal Regatta to watch rowers battle it out on the River Thames in Oxfordshire.

The event, which began on Tuesday, runs until Sunday.

This year it has attracted 732 entries from 17 nations - the second highest figure in its 184-year history, according to organisers.

It has also seen the highest number for domestic entries, with 581.

James Finlay
There are a record 581 domestic entries and 151 international entries, plus a first-ever representation for Zimbabwe
Ben Rodford
Llandaff Rowing Club made Henley history by becoming the first club crew to contest the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (Junior Men's Eight)
James Finlay
The number of female rowers in the the 2023 Henley Royal Regatta is 1,400 - twice that of 2019
James Finlay
Henley Royal Regatta is at the heart of the summer social and sporting calendar
James Finlay
The dress code includes lounge suits, jackets or blazers with trousers, together with a tie or a cravat for the men...
James Finlay
...and dresses or skirts with a hemline below the knee, or jackets or blazers with trousers, or trouser suits for the women
James Finlay
For a second year in a row, the regatta runs across six days
James Finlay
The races staged at the regatta feature Olympians and emerging stars from around the world

All pictures subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.