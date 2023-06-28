In pictures: Henley Royal Regatta 2023 starts in Oxfordshire
Thousands of people have flocked to Henley Royal Regatta to watch rowers battle it out on the River Thames in Oxfordshire.
The event, which began on Tuesday, runs until Sunday.
This year it has attracted 732 entries from 17 nations - the second highest figure in its 184-year history, according to organisers.
It has also seen the highest number for domestic entries, with 581.
