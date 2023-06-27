East Oxford Games Hall occupation delays demolition
Campaigners have been occupying an old sports hall that a council wants to knock down and turn into flats.
East Oxford Games Hall, on Collins Street in Oxford, is to be demolished to make way for the £5.4m East Oxford Community Centre development.
Oxford City Council said the protest had caused a delay and a court had granted it an interim possession order.
But the Community Solidarity Centre campaign group described the delay as a "major victory".
The council said the 14 shared-ownership homes planned for the site were needed "much more urgently than a dilapidated building with a high carbon footprint and outdated facilities".
Campaigners moved into the building, which was previously home to badminton courts and sports clubs, and spray painted words on the outside, including "liberated" and "why not restore?"
'Community space'
Campaigner Dan Glazebrook told the BBC: "It's going to the leave the whole East Oxford area… without any community space for doing community events, and it's just unacceptable.
"People need these kind of places, these are the hubs of community life, this is where people can congregate and meet on a non-commercial basis to do leisure activities, recreation, sports, music activities."
Ajaz Rehman, cabinet member for inclusive communities, said the redevelopment would provide an "up-to-date, carbon-neutral, friendly, safe, secure community space for all of the community for future generations".
He added: "I used that centre 40 years ago but I'm hoping that [with] the investment the council has made, the new centre will be used by the residents of Oxford and East Oxford for another 40-50 years."
A court decision on the matter is expected on 8 August.
