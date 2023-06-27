M40: Delays warning after lorry fire near Bicester
A lorry has been destroyed by a fire on the M40 in the early hours.
The motorway was fully closed southbound between junction 10 at Ardley and junction 9 at Bicester - one lane has since reopened.
Drivers are being urged to allow extra travelling time, re-route or delay their journey - delays reached up to two hours earlier.
National Highways said traffic disruption was expected until midday while the lorry is recovered.
There are no reports of injuries.
