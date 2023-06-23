Oxford: Motorists advised to expect delays as A34 set to close again
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as parts of a major dual carriageway will be closed again this weekend for roadworks.
The A34 will be shut northbound between the Botley Interchange and the Peartree Roundabout.
It is the latest in a series of Friday-to-Monday closures that have seen hour-long queues for drivers.
There are concerns a sausage and cider festival at Oxford Rugby Club could be affected by problems with access.
The works were called off last weekend due to forecast wet weather, but the road will be closed this week from 21:00 BST Friday until 06:00 Monday.
The National Highways website advises a diversion will be in place via Eastern Bypass Road, the A40 and the A44 between the Peartree and Hinksey Hill interchanges.
"The closure is for National Highways to carry out essential maintenance work on the Wolvercote Viaduct, a major structure on the A34, and carries the trunk road over the River Thames," a spokesperson said.
"As always, we encourage drivers to please follow the signed diversion route."
There are concerns the Sausage and Cider Fest, the UK's only indoor and outdoor festival of its kind, will be affected.
The event takes place on Saturday at a location between the Hinksey Hill and the Botley interchanges on the A34.
Access to the location could be severely limited because of the closures.
The BBC has approached event organisers for comment.
